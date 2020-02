Six Senses Bhutan in Thimphu, Bhutan

When that travel bug really bites you, why not embrace your inner wanderer? Bhutan is calling you loudly and clearly with Six Senses Bhutan. Made up of five lodges, the Land of the Thunder Dragon is a slice of paradise you may never want to leave. Archery and tea? We’ll meet you on the range.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!