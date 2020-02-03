The Resort at Paws Up in Greenough, MT

Enough with just hearing about Paws Up, time to experience it with your own senses. This year, Paws Up’s annual WinterFest culinary and vino extravaganza falls over President’s Day Weekend, a welcome evening reward after a day of hitting it hard with dog sledding, cross-country skiing, ice skating, snowshoeing, and more adrenaline-fueled adventures. Life without a private outdoor hot tub will never be the same.

