Whistler, Canada

Where should you start? Good question, now that we’re on the other end of things with our Epsom salt recovery bath. First, ski or snowboard at Whistler and Blackcomb Mountains connected via the Peak 2 Peak Gondola, and be sure to get up early for Fresh Tracks. Then, test your Robinson Crusoe capabilities with a two- or three-day backcountry tour to the Claire & Kees hut or a guided heli-ski day tour. If all of this doesn’t tire you out, knock off one last hoorah with a helicopter tour to remote ice caves and a gourmet lunch. Our vote for your digs? Fairmont Chateau Whistler or Nita Lake Lodge.

