How to Protect Yourself (and Your Stuff) During a Road Trip

Road trips are the best: gas station snacks, Pandora on blast, the wind in your hair and the cash you saved on a plane ticket all fuse together for an adventure anyone with a license and a little disposable income can have.

Still, between choosing a playlist and packing up the cooler, there are a few things you might want to think about before you put the pedal to the metal.

While road trips are generally safe endeavors, there are always risks involved—especially when it comes to you and your gear.

Here, a few tips for staying safe and hitting the road fully prepared.