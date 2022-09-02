Recharge Your Batteries With a Trip to Tallahassee Right Now

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The beauty of growing older is the constant weight of responsibility sitting on our shoulders. We love getting up day in and day out with no breaks in sight. That’s why there’s that amazing concept called a vacation. A set amount of time where you get away from it all and spend time just relaxing. Seeing the sights and living it up. How can you beat that?

We joke, but it is important for people to get away sometimes. Recharging the batteries is mighty important. No matter the time of the year, a good trip is good for the soul. Much more so than some chicken soup. Having recently gone on a trip ourselves, we figured you guys might want to add a new destination to your list. The spot: Tallahassee, Florida.

That’s right folks. The capital of Florida is quite the spot for a good little restful trip. We went there ourselves with the intent of having a nice, restful little weekend. And restful it was. When we got to our accommodations, the Hyatt House, we kicked back and started to relax in almost no time. Right off the bat, the trip was starting in a great way.

We got into the Hyatt House and found our hotel room to be quite extraordinary. It was a nice little suite with a living room and a spacious bedroom and a luxurious bathroom. Throwing our bags down and laying on that bed was almost enough to make the entire trip worth it. Almost didn’t get out of bed to enjoy the sights that surround Tallahassee.

The Hyatt House is located in a vibrant area known as “Railroad Square. So much to do that you can walk around and fill your entire trip with activities and shops right from there. You got a fun little arcade by the name of Flippin Great Pin Ball, which took up a good deal of our time. If you’re looking for some epic customized jeans, you have to check out Skinner Jeans Shop – a local spot with thoughtful designs and responsibly sourced materials. For another hot spot, Rare Bird is a must-visit for any design-focused dude… this shop is a quaint vintage stop full of mid-century modern furniture, décor and more. There’s also The Southern Pines, a one-stop shop for men that want to get new apothecary, clothing, and accessories while drinking a complimentary Old Fashioned that is poured for you as you shop.

If you wanna drift off away from the hotel a bit, you got plenty of options. For us, we took an amazing boat tour by the name of the Wakulla Springs River Boat Cruise. You get quite a glimpse of the wildlife in the area. Not to mention that you can see where Creature From The Black Lagoon was filmed. It’s gorgeous too, so your trip is one filled with heavenly imagery that can’t be beaten.

And if you want to have a little fun at night in a cool spot, you can take a nice little drive up to the Bradfordville Blues Club – a historic, one-room cinder block “juke joint” showcasing an impressive list of nationally renowned Blues acts and known for being Florida’s first site listed on the Mississippi Blues Trail. It’s like going back in time, as you drive up a gravel road to a fantastic shack that really sets the mood for some good drinks and some amazing live music. You’ll get into the swing of things when those blues bands are rocking.

For food, the sky is the limit. The culinary delights are gonna test your stomach’s capacity. We got an amazing burger over at Midtown Caboose. There’s Kool Beanz, a great little dining spot with some fantastic items to satiate your appetite. Then there’s the fine dining found at Il Lusso, which delivered us quite the filet that was to die for.

With an up-and-coming food scene and unmatched brewery community – we tasted our way through Tallahassee. We got some good food and beer over at Proof Brewery as soon as we landed. Another fantastic brewery to check out that got our money this trip is Ology. There’s pretty much nothing you can’t do over in Tallahassee, which makes it an ideal vacation spot.

Taking a vacation when the batteries are running low is key to living a happy life. We all need to recharge. And if you are looking for a great spot to head to for a great trip, Tallahassee has to be on the top of the list. It’s a low-key trip that offers high-end fun. With all we’ve told you about, there’s also 700+ miles of hiking, biking, riding and more. Book your trip to the Hyatt House now to get yourself back in tip-top shape.

