Reintroducing Tokyo: New 2022 Attractions That Are Worth a Trip

This article was produced in partnership with Tokyo Convention & Visitors Bureau

There are countless reasons why Tokyo has long topped the bucket lists of travelers worldwide. This sprawling metropolis is a mesmerizing juxtaposition, where old and new converge in perfect harmony. Tokyo’s seemingly endless skyline is blanketed with ancient temples and shrines set against futuristic skyscrapers—all with Mount Fuji’s striking silhouette looming in the distance.

Here, time-honored traditions mingle effortlessly with cutting-edge innovation. And just beneath its frenetic, neon-tinted surface awaits an infinite combination of sights, sounds, tastes, and experiences. For the uninitiated, it can all feel a bit overwhelming. But Tokyo’s ever-evolving charm and endless possibilities are exactly what attract visitors from all walks of life. There’s always something new to discover, and it’s safe to say no two trips to Tokyo are ever the same.

As borders reopen and travel restrictions start lifting, many eager visitors are setting their sights on Japan’s animated capital city. Of course, a lot has changed over the past couple years. So, to help you build an epic itinerary, we’ve rounded up some of the destination’s most buzzed about openings. From hotels and immersive attractions to emerging entertainment districts, be sure to keep these new additions on your radar.

Where to go: TOKYO Mizumachi

Tokyo is regarded as one of the top shopping cities in the world, thanks to fashion-forward districts like Ginza, Shinjuku, and Shibuya. But now, there’s a new hot spot making a splash with locals and tourists alike. TOKYO Mizumachi (which translates to “water town”) is a new waterfront development surrounded by the Sumida River, Kitajukken River, and Sumida Park.

Spread out beneath elevated railway tracks, this laid-back destination is teeming with an eclectic collection of storefronts, eateries, and a hotel concept. There’s even a sports complex, complete with a cycling shop and massive bouldering wall. Divided into an East and West Zone, the project was conceived as a community-focused gathering place to connect the popular Asakusa district with the nearby TOKYO SKYTREE attraction. It’s the perfect place to find a unique souvenir, grab a bite, and take a casual stroll while getting some fresh air.