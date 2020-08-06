Remote Wellness Retreats That Will Put Your Mind and Body at Ease

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

Miami, Florida

A trip to Carillon Miami Wellness Resort is more than a vacation—it’s a much-needed, nourishing journey for the body and soul. The award-winning property is revered for its innovative services and expansive 70,000-square-foot spa. A true sign of the times, their team just unveiled a new menu of touchless wellness services in collaboration with some of the industry’s top health and wellness brands. Get comfy in the Cocoon Pod, which assists with weight loss and rejuvenates the skin, or let the cutting-edge LightStrim Bed treatment aid in cell repair and muscle recovery. Afterwards, soak up some Vitamin D on the beach, take a dip in their pristine pools, or hang low in one of the resort’s spacious luxury apartments.

Don’t miss: Their state-of-the-art Quantum Harmonic Sound Therapy table combines music, gentle sound waves, and efficient vibration to give you the best power nap you’ve ever experienced.

