Remote Wellness Retreats That Will Put Your Mind and Body at Ease

Garden of the Gods Resort and Club

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Approximately 3,000 years ago, the Ute people lived in a region near Colorado Springs, which also served as an important Native American crossroads. According to local lore, numerous nomadic tribes frequently gathered in the area because they considered the surrounding sandstone formations to be sacred healing grounds. Today, the Garden of the Gods Resort and Club honors that heritage with a holistic wellness program. Some of the property’s popular offerings include acupuncture treatments, IV Wellness, Aypa Incan Energy Body Therapy, dry floatation therapy, and more. Arrange a stay in one of the brand-new spa casitas, which feature full kitchens, private outdoor patios, and scenic views of Pikes Peak and the majestic Rocky Mountains.

Don’t miss: The resort’s Healing Touch Energy Therapy center has certified energy healers, who can help balance and restore your life force energy to its optimal flow state.

