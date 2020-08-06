Remote Wellness Retreats That Will Put Your Mind and Body at Ease

Ojo Santa Fe

Santa Fe, New Mexico

The former Sunrise Springs Spa Resort is back and better than ever as Ojo Santa Fe. The resort, which officially reopened July 1, sits on 70 serene acres and overlooks sparkling freshwater springs that date back to the late 16th century. Here, the wellness experience is centered on the tradition of “taking the waters,” believed to extend numerous health benefits like reducing stress, fortifying immunity, soothing digestion, and more. The private outdoor Ojitos look out at the tranquil high-desert landscape, and guests can partake in guided meditations, mindful movement classes, and animal interactions with puppies and silkie chickens to help boost endorphins.

Don’t miss: Ojo’s spiritual program led by the resort’s onsite Curandera, who offers native healing rituals such as a traditional sweat lodge ceremony.

