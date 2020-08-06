Remote Wellness Retreats That Will Put Your Mind and Body at Ease

Shou Sugi Ban House

Water Mill, New York

Tucked away along Montauk Highway on Long Island’s East End, Shou Sugi Ban House sits on three acres in the scenic hamlet of Water Mill. The 13-studio retreat reopened its doors in June, drawing inspiration for its creative spa programming from the Japanese principles of wabi-sabi (which can be loosely interpreted as a philosophy based on the acceptance of transience and imperfection). Their comprehensive collection of forward-thinking wellness activities includes everything from breathwork and customized meditation sessions to fitness and nutrition programs. The sanctuary also boasts a plant-focused culinary program designed in collaboration with Michelin-starred Danish chef Mads Refslund (co-founder of Copenhagen’s celebrated Noma restaurant).

Don’t miss: The multisensory Shou Sugi Ban House Tea Meditation encourages visitors to foster mindfulness as a daily practice.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!