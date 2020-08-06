Remote Wellness Retreats That Will Put Your Mind and Body at Ease

Sundara Inn & Spa

Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin

For a Midwest take on wellness, venture to Wisconsin and book a stay at Sundara Inn & Spa. The hideout is set in the heart of an 80-acre pine forest and allows for a true digital detox, thanks to their “no electronics” policy. Their mission statement opens with: “In everything we do, our mission is wellness,” a concept reflected in their unique lineup of experiences (which are included free of charge). Some of their popular wellness activities include the Chakra Meditation Trail (with seven stops corresponding to the seven chakras, or energy centers, of the body); Moving Meditation sessions (similar to the controlled motions of tai chi); and a Boot Camp program designed to sweat the stress away. The spa also offers a range of treatments tailored specifically to men.

Don’t miss: The new Salt Treatment Room highlights halotherapy, a form of alternative medicine that uses salt for its calming and detoxifying properties.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!