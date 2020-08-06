Remote Wellness Retreats That Will Put Your Mind and Body at Ease

The Lodge at Woodloch

Hawley, Pennsylvania

The Lodge at Woodloch is nestled in the woods of Northeast Pennsylvania, less than 100 miles from both New York City and Philadelphia. The all-inclusive, 58-room destination spa resort offers a relaxed and rustic getaway, featuring lodge-inspired décor and a biophilic design that brings the natural world indoors. Its idyllic location sets the perfect scene for their signature Forest Bathing program, and they’re one of only two resorts in the country that have a team of certified forest bathing guides. Based on the Japanese practice of shinrin-yoku, forest bathing involves spending time in nature and has been linked to various physiological benefits, including improved immune, cardiovascular, and respiratory functioning. It’s also said to provide emotional healing, decrease blood pressure, improve sleep-wake cycles, and more.

Don’t miss: Their ever-rotating activity schedule offers between 20 and 30 classes each day, such as edible plant walks, archery, crystal sound bowl healings, art classes, and much more.

