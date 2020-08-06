Remote Wellness Retreats That Will Put Your Mind and Body at Ease

Within the Wild

Alaska

Those looking for the ultimate socially distanced escape should set their sights on the Last Frontier. Within the Wild operates two remote lodges nestled deep in the backcountry of Southcentral Alaska: Winterlake Lodge (located at the entrance to the Alaska Range) and Tutka Bay Lodge (at the edge of Kachemak Bay State Park). Set against the rugged Alaskan wilderness, the luxury adventure travel company has gotten creative with their wellness programming, offering thoughtful treatments that leverage the healing power of nature. Tightly wound guests can treat themselves to no-touch wellness alternatives, like sound therapy sessions, Ayurvedic self-massages, and naturalist-guided meditative nature walks through the great outdoors. Each lodge offers just six cabins (so no need to worry about crowds), but groups in search of true privacy can also arrange a full-lodge buyout.

Don’t miss: Their experimental meditation options include standup paddleboard floating meditation and self-meditation in the Tutka Bay Lodge yurt.

