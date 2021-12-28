For your next road trip, pull into one of these revitalized, hipster motels for a relaxing stay with cool vibes and retro aesthetics. These sleek makeover motels are way sexier than Norman Bates—and a total overhaul of the motor lodge of yesteryear.

Below you’ll find an artsy stay in the historic MiMo hood in Miami—just a stone’s throw away from gallery-packed Wynwood Arts District. A mountain pass pit stop in Raton, part of the famed Sante Fe Trail, that’s long hosted weary travelers—a tradition the inn extends to pets for a modest $2 fee. A better best western right by Snow King, which offers a challenging, and cheaper, day on a ski hill (instead of the mobbed Jackson Hole resort) that’s shockingly close to the Anvil. A retro rocker where every room faces the heated, oval pool, and more.

The Return of the Motor Lodge

1. The Dive Motel

NASHVILLE, TN

Owners Lyon Porter and Jersey Banks bring the same attention to style that made a hit of their short-term rental Urban Cowboy in Brooklyn to the Dive Motel in Music City USA. By reinventing a 1956 motor inn that played host to no less than Dolly Parton and Johnny Cash in its heyday, they’ve created a retro refuge for the modern traveler. The 23 rooms range from rustic chic to 1970s-tastic, complete with shag carpet and a disco ball. Though the motel is situated just minutes from the Lower Broadway honky-tonk district, you may never make it past the onsite Dive Bar’s warmly swinging vibe, or in summer, the pool that doubles as a public swim club.