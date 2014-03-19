Reunion Island surfers brave shark-infested waters





Sometimes the allure of perfect surf is just too much to pass up—even if those waves could have man-eating sharks lurking beneath them. Such is the case on Reunion, an idyllic tropical island in the Indian Ocean. Since 2011, there have been a dozen shark attacks on Reunion Island—five of which were fatal. Renowned breaks like St. Leu—the onetime host of a World Championship Tour event—were left empty after a rash of fatal and non-fatal sharks attacks rocked the small yet tightly knit surf community.



Yet despite the attacks, surfers are back in the water and surfing the myriad breaks found on the island. “At this time of year [in January, February, March], a lot of people are surfing here,” says Reunion Island surfer Jorgann Couzinet. “But that’s just until the next shark attack happens,” he adds. The surfing- and tourism-based economy has taken a major hit, and officials even banned people from entering the water for a span of time after the most recent attack, in late October 2013. “Everyone here is afraid of sharks,” says Couzinet. “But the waves of Reunion are so perfect, they seem to draw you in.”

As seen in the video above, the draw of perfect surf has been too much for many local surfers to pass up, including Couzinet. “Surfing is everything to me, so I’ll surf even if I know that a shark could bite me at any moment,” he states. “It would be a dream for me to get my island back with no sharks.”

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!