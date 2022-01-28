Sitting in one of three large jacuzzis on the elegantly designed rooftop terrace of Hotel Galería Plaza San Jerónimo, nursing a craft cocktail while the sun sets over the southern flank of Mexico City, it’s easy to feel like one of the country’s famous futbolistas. In fact, there’s a good chance those fit fellas sitting in the next jacuzzi over are professional soccer players. The hotel’s unique location places it near the three biggest stadiums in Mexico City, making it a favorite home base for visiting soccer teams and their traveling fans.

Galería Plaza San Jerónimo is located in the Jardines del Pedregal neighborhood, where many upscale residents call home. It offers travelers a calm respite from Mexico City’s bustling center, as it’s nestled beneath the Sierra Madre del Sur Mountains.

The modern-looking glass and steel exterior of Hotel Galería Plaza San Jerónimo offers a pleasant, albeit a bit corporate, combination of stylish common areas and spectacular views. The numerous green spaces throughout the property make the hotel a popular local destination, hosting weddings on the weekends and business events during the weekdays.

Three different restaurants inside the hotel and 24-hour room service make up for a general lack of nearby restaurants or the easy walkability found in other sections of Mexico City. All the in-hotel restaurants serve a typical mix of Mexican and international dishes, with plenty of variety and ingredients sourced from the hotel’s in-house gardens.

The large, well-lit rooms are outfitted in a minimalist style and equipped with modern technology throughout (think flat screens, Bluetooth speakers, and sleek furniture). The bright accent walls contrast well with the light wood finishing and floors. There’s also a full-service business center and nicely equipped gym and yoga space available for hotel guests.

While distinctly suburban in feel, the San Jerónimo neighborhood is centered around a centuries-old Franciscan Chapel and its cemetery of the same name, surrounded by meandering wooded paths and richly decorated tombs. There’s also a popular ice rink directly across from the hotel called La Pista, which hosts a variety of skating activities and events, including some rowdy amateur hockey tournaments.

The popular Cuernavaca bike trail runs through the area before heading into the Sierra Madre foothills and the rooftop lap pool all offer outlets to get outside, active, and occupied. This is a great stay if you find yourself in Mexico City for business or pleasure—especially if you’re a footie fan.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!