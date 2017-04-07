Richard Branson is sinking a ship from Pearl Harbor to create an artificial diving reef





On Monday, weather permitting, Richard Branson is going to sink one of the five surviving ships from the attacks on Pearl Harbor off the coast of a British Virgin Island, as reported by Skift.

And he’s doing it for a good cause: The ship will become an artificial reef and dive site that Branson hopes will revitalize the ocean ecology and support regional causes in the B.V.I.

While it might sound a bit paradoxical to want to sink one of a handful of ships that still remains from Pearl Harbor, the New York Times reports that the ship — known as the Kodiak Queen — was destined to be turned into scrap metal when it was found rusting in a maritime junkyard in the B.V.I. in 2012 by a historian.

When Branson’s friend, photographer Owen Buggy, heard about the ship, he pitched Branson on the prospect of turning it into an artificial reef, and Branson bit.

The former Navy fuel ship will now be known as the YoKo B.V.I. Art Reef, and will feature world-class diving crowned by an 80-foot Kraken sculpture that team at Art Reef designed and placed atop the Kodiak Queen.

Once the ship is underwater the Kraken — and pieces of artwork that will be installed on the ship in the future — will hopefully regenerate coral reefs. They will also provide a home for key marine species that have been overfished in the area such as the goliath grouper, a natural predator of the invasive lionfish species that has been known to wreak havoc on Caribbean oceanic ecosystems.

Though the ship will be sank off the south coast of the island of Virgin Gorda near Branson’s private Necker Island estate, Bloomberg reports that the new scuba dive site will be anything but private. Dives on the site will be run by local operators who tend to run single-tank dives for around $100.

The site will also be free to dive for anyone who happens to sail to it on their own, according to Bloomberg, and profits made from diving the site will go to support marine preservation and philanthropic causes in the area. Branson’s not-for-profit foundation Unite B.V.I. will also use the profits to improve swimming education among the local youth.

“The B.V.I. is a collection of small islands surrounded by beautiful coral reefs full of life, yet many people from the B.V.I. have never had the opportunity to witness this thriving underwater world because they have never had the opportunity to learn how to swim,” Branson told Bloomberg about the Art Reef project.

“One of the reasons why I have been supportive about this project is that I believe it will inspire people to want to learn how to swim, snorkel, and ultimately scuba dive,” Branson continued. “And my greatest hope is that, as that happens, they will fall in love with the world that lives beneath the surface and will become passionate to protect and preserve it.”

Branson will take the initial dive of the site on April 12 according to Bloomberg. Per Travel and Leisure, one or two months after the sinking of the Kodiak Queen, the dive site will be open to public.

This isn’t the first time an existing structure has been sunk to create an artificial reef and boost diving tourism: Back in June, Turkey sunk a huge Airbus A300 off the coast of Kuşadası in an effort to bring more scuba divers to the area.

