Instead of looking for the right place to stay, just tow your stay behind you.

In this episode of Road Ways, two couples accompanied by their road dog, hopped into a truck and towed a teardrop trailer with a rooftop tent to Baja, Mexico – where they scored empty waves, unbeatable tacos and (needless to say) an unforgettable time.

After seeing a decent south swell developing toward San Diego and Mexico, they decided the best call was to hit the road and camp along the coastline in Mexico (seeing as the crowds in San Diego would undoubtedly inundate the lineups, this was the best move to make).

With pretty much anything you could ever want on wheels, this crew describes their teardrop trailer trip down to Baja as, “game-changing.”

Dispatches: Travels by Teardrop Trailer Through BLM Land

Hitch Hotel Is the World's First Expandable Wheel-Less Trailer

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!