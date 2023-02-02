The perfect proposal speaks to your partner’s interests. If she’s an adventure buff who loves the outdoors, a superlative hike makes an idyllic backdrop to drop a knee. If she’s a homebody, cooking a meal together with a bottle of wine is the pièce de résistance to ensure an “I do.” But if you’re the kind of couple who bonds over jet-setting, what could be more romantic than a proposal in an exotic locale? There are myriad hotel proposal packages to make your big moment something spectacular.

You don’t necessarily have to go halfway around the world (although we’ve got options for that, too). We’ve gathered national and international hotels with proposal packages that offer bespoke experiences. You’ll find everything from a ritzy private dinner in New Orleans with impressionist masterpieces by Monet and Renoir adorning the walls to a private yacht charter in the Aegean Sea.

10 Most Romantic Hotels With Epic Proposal Packages

1. Exclusive Luxury Valentine’s Engagement Package at The Lake House on Canandaigua in Canandaigua, New York

This Finger Lakes escape is about 36 miles south of Rochester, NY. While $15,500 may cause some sticker shock, the package leaves no detail overlooked. In addition to a three-night stay in the Premium Lake King Suite, you’ll receive a $10,000 credit toward a custom engagement ring from Cornell’s Jewelers; an outdoor engagement setup on the property’s flower-strewn dock (or a location of your choosing); a discreet photoshoot of the proposal, as well as an engagement photo session; romantic fireside turndown service on your first night’s stay; dinner for two at the resort’s Rose Tavern each night; and more. In addition, you’ll even get a return trip for your one-year wedding anniversary. That comes complete with a helicopter tour or a hot air balloon ride over Canandaigua Lake, and a private-captained boat cruise, plus a two-night stay at the hotel. Available for booking now through February 28, 2023 for stays through the end of the year.

Book at lakehousecanandaigua.com

Learn more

