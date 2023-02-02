10. Everlasting Romance and Surprise Engagement Party at Wymara Resort and Villas in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Learn more

If you’ve got $50,000+ to blow on an engagement, Wymara Resort and Villas (from $850/night) has got you covered. You’ll begin the vacation of a lifetime in one of the property’s new one-bedroom villas, and she’ll have no idea the resort’s team has worked behind the scenes to help bring an incredible proposal to life, should that be at a private beachfront dinner at your villa or on a private charter boat at sunset.

After you slip the ring on her finger, you’ll enter an SUV that will whisk you off to a bigger private villa or the Sports Club where your loved ones are there to surprise her. This package includes accommodations in both the one-bedroom villa and the four-bedroom villa, and good luck wanting to leave your floating deck on the ocean and heading home.

Book or learn more at wymararesortandvillas.com.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!