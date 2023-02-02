2. “Dinner with Impressionists” Experience by Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans in New Orleans, Louisiana Learn more

A stone’s throw from the Mississippi River, you’ll find NOLA’s renowned M.S. Rau gallery. There, Louisiana’s only Five Diamond hotel has debuted an unforgettable dinner experience where you and your loved one can feast while surrounded by original paintings by artists such as Claude Monet, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, and Camille Pissarro. Your wife-to-be can also model historic jewelry for the evening, like a 38-carat Harry Winston necklace once owned by Christina Onassis or a Burma ruby necklace dating back to around 1830 from the French Crown Jewels collection.

Of course, this setting is a one-of-a-kind way to ask her to marry you (or just have a heck of a birthday or anniversary dinner), but it will cost you a pretty penny. While “regular” folks can stay at the hotel from $499 a night, this bespoke package sets you back $25,000 for the dinner and two nights in the hotel’s Presidential Suite.

Book at fourseasons.com.

