3. "Say 'Yes' to Forever" or "Go Luxe for Love" at Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club in Dana Point, California

In partnership with The Yes Girls, this luxury Orange County resort has two proposal packages on offer, both brought to life by professional planners. First, there’s “Say ‘Yes’ to Forever,” which includes a professional photographer, decor, customized florals, two glasses of champagne, and a venue rental at the AAA Five-Diamond resort (from $695/night).

For the “Go Luxe for Love,” you’ll get all of the above plus exclusive access to the ocean-view Botanical Lawn, a flower arch and balloon installation, light-up ‘Marry Me’ sign, a live musician, a tram just for you two to the private Monarch Bay Beach Club, and more. Prices start at $5,000 for the standard package. Toast your betrothed status at the property’s Bourbon Steak or AVEO Table + Bar, before calling it a night in an elegantly appointed room or suite (the penthouse suites which sprawl out up to 3,100 square feet have fireplaces and soaking tubs to bring the romance factor up a notch.)

Book at waldorfastoriamonarchbeach.com.

