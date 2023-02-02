4. The Romance Package at Eden Roc Cap Cana in Cap Cana, Dominican Republic Learn more

Beach people? You’ll want to stay at the only Relais & Châteaux property in the Dominican Republic, perched on a sliver of oceanfront in the exclusive community of Cap Cana. With this special offering you’ll get a special Jacuzzi preparation, a bottle of champagne, and chocolate covered strawberries for the big night, along with a couple’s massage, couple’s yoga and meditation, a three-course dinner pour deux at one of the resort’s restaurants during your stay, and more.

The starting rate for this seven-night package is $6,000 in a junior suite, and don’t leave town without taking kayaks for a spin on the gin-clear waters.

Book at edenroccapcana.com.

