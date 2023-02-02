5. Cali Mykonos on Kalafati Beach, Mykonos, Greece Learn more

There’s just something about Greece that brings out your inner Eros. Cali Mykonos (from $1,000/night), which opened in summer 2022 to much acclaim, is comprised of 40 villas, all with views of the Aegean Sea, a private pool, and a patio. Have a chef create a delectable meal for you to savor by the sea on your deck before asking for her hand in marriage, or work with the concierge to help plan the right proposal for you, whether that’s hopping on one of the resort’s yachts for a private charter to nearby isles or doing an olive oil tasting on the storied grounds of a Mykonian Farm.

FYI: The concierge service is included with your stay but to arrange specialty activities like a boat ride, wine tasting, horseback riding, etc. you’ll be charged à la carte.

Book at calimykonos.com.

