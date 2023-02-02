6. On One Knee Proposal Package at Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale in Paradise Valley, Arizona Learn more

She’ll never recover from the fresh mountain air and over-the-top gesture of your love that awaits below the watchful gaze of Camelback Mountain. At this stunning hotel—established in 1959 before undergoing a complete rebuilding in 2017— the “On One Knee” proposal package gets you a dedicated planner and a fancy set-up, either on the property’s delightfully dreamy lawn or a rooftop deck. Choose from three floral or décor options (provided by Avante Garde) and photographer recommendations (their fee isn’t included in the package).

After you pop a bottle of Veuve Clicquot use the included $200 credit towards dining at the property’s Hearth ’61 with standouts like burrata salad and mustard-crusted salmon before sealing the deal in your garden guestroom for the evening. The proposal package starts at $1,499 and the hotel’s nightly rate starts at $599 per night.

Book at mountainshadows.com.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!