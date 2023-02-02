7. “Tremezzo for Two” in Grand Hotel Tremezzo in Lake Como, Italy Learn more

It doesn’t get much better than Lake Como with the one you want to spend forever with, now does it? Up the ante with the “Tremezzo for Two” package with a three-night stay in luxury accommodations of your choice (from $818/night), daily continental breakfast in your room or at the La Terrazza restaurant, champagne and strawberries upon your arrival, one three-course à la carte dinner for two at La Terrazza Gualtiero Marchesi, a couple’s massage, and a water limo tour.

We’d say ask for her hand in marriage on the boat tour, but there’s really not a bad view anywhere on the property, so the big decision is up to you. This is a once in a time decision, so splurge and add on dinner at the beach ($650 per person) or dinner in the park ($759 per person) to make the epic proposal even more memorable.

Book at grandhoteltremezzo.com.

