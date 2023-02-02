8. “Beyond Everything” Proposal Menu at Adare Manor in County Limerick, Ireland Learn more

This stunning, intimate property (from $646/night) is the backdrop for some 100 proposals a year, and the recently unveiled “Beyond Everything” proposal menu will help bring her engagement dreams to fruition. With offerings from $217 to $1,634, romantic game plans run the gamut from a Michelin dinner proposal helmed by chef Mike Tweedie of the hotel’s Michelin-starred Oak Room to a private cinema viewing for the lady who loves rom-coms, to a rose petal bath experience. Whichever you choose, Adare Manor has a proposal concierge to help everything go off without a hitch.

Get more information at adaremanor.com.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!