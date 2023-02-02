9. Four Seasons Hotel Fireworks Proposal Experience x Tiffany Co. at Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis in St. Louis, Missouri Learn more

She’s never going to argue with the Four Seasons. This classic hotel on the banks of the Mississippi River has teamed up with Tiffany & Co. for a wow-worthy way to ask if she’ll be yours. When you’re ready to fish that diamond out of your pocket, you’ll head to a table for two on the terrace with a chilled bottle of Champagne and two Tiffany & Co crystal Champagne flutes (yours to keep). Then, a dramatic fireworks display will go off—which you coordinate in advance with the hotel’s professional events team—for an over-the-top background as you ask her to marry you.

This package starts at $4,100, and you can add music, flowers, and a special dinner menu. Keep the fireworks going with an overnight stay at the property, which has a nightly starting rate of $500 in February.

To book this experience, contact the Hotel’s events team by phone +1 314 881 5800 or send a request to fourseasons.com/stlouis.

