Saddleback offers big-time skiing with small-town benefits, including affordable prices and nearly no lift lines. With an elevation of 4,120 feet and a vertical drop of 2,000 feet, Saddleback is one of the highest resorts in New England. Lake effect snow means more powder than just about anywhere in Maine, thanks to the nearby Rangeley and Saddleback lakes. When off the slopes, relax at 2,460 feet at the Base Lodge, which has a large sun deck, fieldstone fireplace, and beautiful panoramic views of the mountains and Saddleback Lake below. Tickets range from $59 (Sunday and Friday) to $69 (Saturday and holidays).

Where to Stay: The newly renovated Pleasant Street Inn, a bed and breakfast in nearby Rangeley, offers five private guest bedrooms with private baths, satellite TV, WIFI, and individually zoned heat. If you stay three or more nights, you can get 20 percent off.

Inside Tip: Think of Wednesday as date night: Bring a buddy or date, and their tickets are only $10.