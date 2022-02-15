There’s More to Wisconsin’s Sand Valley Resort Than World-Class Golf

There’s something magical about a golf course in the winter, when snow covers the rolling landscape. It offers a variety of new ways to enjoy the open spaces and tranquil atmosphere. Such is the case with Sand Valley, one of the Midwest’s premier golf resorts. Perched amidst 12,000 acres of raw Wisconsin beauty and tumbling prehistoric sand dunes, the resort is now open during the winter season. It allows guests to explore the resort’s vast natural landscape on fat-tire bikes, snowshoes, and cross-country skis. Guests can also experience Midwestern winter delights, like ice-fishing and sledding.

“We are thrilled to unveil a variety of new winter activities and adventures that the entire family will enjoy,” says Chris Keiser, co-owner of Sand Valley. “Guests are surrounded by clear sky, fresh air, and plenty of wide-open space for exploration and adventure. Our upcoming events and offerings will foster a sense of connectedness that’s emblematic of the spirit of Sand Valley. We look forward to welcoming guests as we make memories and foster new traditions for the years ahead.”

Getting to Sand Valley Resort

Centrally located and accessible year-round, Sand Valley is in Rome, Wisconsin. It’s about a 2.5-hour drive from the Milwaukee (MKE) Airport and just over an hour-and-half from Madison. Sand Valley has an assortment of cozy, well-appointed accommodations all winter long. The resort is ready to welcome couples, families, and also small groups. Guests can book a single king or double queen room starting at $225 per night. There are also private suites starting at $550 per night. Luxurious, dog-friendly, freestanding cottages are available starting at $900 per night, located steps from onsite hiking trails and lakes.

What to Do at Sand Valley Resort

Dining options include the rustic yet refined Mammoth Bar, the central hub of the resort. The bar is favored for its specialty cocktails, craft beer selection, and elevated bar food. The all-day dining main restaurant, Aldo’s Farm & Table, showcases cuisine sourced from local farmers and purveyors complemented by a central roaring fireplace. In-cottage dining is also available for a more private experience with chef-curated meals.

Seasonal Programming

Sand Valley thrives with active experiences for guests including hiking, fishing, yoga, star gazing, fat biking, and more. Brand-new programming, all infused with a distinct sense of place to give guests a true taste of the Midwest, includes:

Ice Fishing: Once the destination turns into a winter wonderland, venture out for ice fishing with a soul-warming snacks menu that includes hot chili, beer cheese soup, apple cider and bourbon cocktails.

Sled Fleet: Hit the hills with Sand Valley’s sled fleet, complete with a variety of exciting, top-of-the-line options and various speed levels.

Snow Kits: Sand Valley compiles all the tools necessary to make a family day in the snow unforgettable, including snowman-making kits, snow paint, snowball launchers, snow castle toys and more.

Upcoming Events at Sand Valley

Sand Valley’s winter calendar has many opportunities to connect with the great outdoors and loved ones. Some of the upcoming events include:

Sand County Classic (February 18-20, 2022): In concert with Visit Rome, partake in the first annual pond hockey tournament surrounded by snow-covered sand dunes and towering red pines.

Wim Hof Event (February 25-27, 2022): Get deep into the Wim Hof Method through a dedicated weekend workshop and guided cold exposure experience led by Sand Valley’s certified Wim Hof Method instructors James Stewart and Jesse Coomer.

Brews & Brats (March 4-6, 2022): Indulge in a feast of artisanal brats and local craft beers while also learning about the history of microbrewing.

