Santa Barbara has a coastal-cool ease that belies other beach-town destinations with an air of pretension and frenetic energy. Nestled between the Pacific Ocean and the foothills of the Santa Ynez Mountains, the city’s lured Golden State residents and out-of-towners with its Mediterranean climate, booming viticulture, and laissez faire attitude. That’s why Hotel Californian is our top pick if you’re seeking a basecamp that materializes the magic of Central California. The waterfront property is a seaside retreat just a stone’s throw from the beach and pier; bustling stores and eateries of State Street; and Funk Zone, Santa Barbara’s buzzing food-and-drink scene.

Situated 90 minutes from Los Angeles, 20 minutes from the Santa Barbara Airport, and just a block from the Santa Barbara Amtrak Station, you can get to Hotel Californian by rental car (valet rate at Hotel Californian is $39 per night) or train. Here’s what to expect from a stay at this 5-star hotel.

Accommodations that are anything but cookie-cutter

The Preferred property has 121 rooms across three buildings (Mason Building North, Mason Building South, and Californian Building) that imbue old-world glamour with a modern take on Spanish Colonial Revival architecture (the main entrance, where you check in is on E Mason St., between State St. and Helena Ave.).

The façade mirrors that of the original Hotel Californian—low-pitched, terracotta-tiled roofs and white stucco walls—which was destroyed just 11 days after it opened in the 1925 earthquake. This style of architecture was a way to evoke an opulence and exoticism not yet known to the area and offer a glimmer of Hollywood’s romanticism—without all the preening.