Rising high above Lake Pend Oreille, Schweitzer has Tahoe-like views with northern Idaho crowds. Just an hour south of the Canadian border, the largest resort in Idaho —2,900 skiable acres — feels almost empty, even on weekends. Which means the 300 inches of snow per year remains untracked for days. Plus, Schweitzer doesn't like to over-groom, leaving its natural glades and expert terrain full of fluff after a dump. It also sets itself apart from more famous resorts in the state with its extremely laid back, local vibe. Lift tickets are $73; The $80 beginner ski package includes rentals, lessons, and lift ticket.

Where to Stay: The ski-in-ski-out Selkirk Lodge is a modern full-service spot with a movie theater and the Chimney Rock grill, where its not uncommon for guests to rock up to breakfast in their pajamas.

Insider Tip: Chair 6 is a slow outdated double that takes forever. But it's always great for meeting locals, takes you to some of the best terrain on the backside of the mountain, and dumps you out at the Outback Potato Shack, for a chili- and cheese-topped Idaho spud.

