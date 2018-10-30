



A long weekend in Scotland requires some serious soul-searching. This country, which inhabits the northernmost part of the UK, has many faces and traditions. A four-day visit means you’ve got to prioritize. Do you want to meander the Lochs and veer into the isles and highlands? Or would you rather spare a car rental and hop among the pubs, castles, and football stadiums of Edinburgh and Glasgow? Do you fancy whiskey and gin distillery tours, getting fitted for a kilt, or hitting the links in St. Andrews?

It’s a lot to consider, and it’d be a sin to drive all the way through Scotland without stopping to savor the scenery, cuisine, and culture. So here are a few possible components to such a long-weekend trip—starting and ending in either Edinburgh or Glasgow. Combine them any which way, and cut your losses. On your next visit, you can dive further into the things you missed on your first pass.

One Day in Edinburgh or Glasgow

It’s safe to assume that your trip originates and ends in one of these two cities. That being said, you might have to budget two days if you’re experiencing them both. While it will limit what you can see and do on a road trip (to budget half your time to the cities), you’ll have no shortage of history, dining, drinking, and entertainment in either place.

In short, Edinburgh has a lot more historic attractions, while Glasgow feels like a bigger, more dynamic organism. You can’t compare them easily, so it’s best to sample both. And if you plan to visit them both, it might be worth taking a train between the two, which is very cheap and only takes an hour.