Seeking Whitewater? It Doesn’t Get Better Than New River Gorge

There are plenty of places where the geography is right for whitewater rafting, but very few are as perfect as the New River Gorge area of West Virginia. Over millions of years, water pouring out of the Appalachian Mountains carved two incredible river canyons, right next to each other—New and Gauley. High volume, steep gradient, with plenty of ledges, cliffs and boulders, the two rivers offer some of the most challenging and exciting recreational rafting in the country.

“What’s really so special here is that we have a whole weekend of whitewater rafting so close,” says Chelsea Bricker, from Adventures on the Gorge, one of the main raft companies in the area. “The fact they also have such dependable flows makes it even more unique.”

The New River has the longest rafting season on the east coast. Guided boat trips begins in April and the river peaks soon after. While the water is cold, it’s high and moves fast, creating long wave trains and huge hydraulic features—some big enough to stand a 16-foot raft on its end. This is the only time of year when raft trip operators, like Adventures on the Gorge and ACE Adventure Resort, run both the Upper and Lower sections of the river in a full day of soaked-head-to-toe rafting.

By Memorial Day, the river level is dropping and the water is warming up. The Upper section becomes family-friendly, but the Lower remains challenging through summer and into fall with plenty of Class IV rapids running through New River Gorge National Park, the nation’s newest national park.

“It feels really wild,” says Haynes Mansfield, marketing director of ACE Adventure Resort. “In a lot of places, rafting is the only way to see many parts of the gorge.” Mansfield says rafting the Lower New is perfect training for the main event of East Coast paddling: Gauley Season.