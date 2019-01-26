Ship Skis Makes Going on a Ski or Snowboard Trip a Whole Lot Easier





This product spotlight was produced with support from Ship Skis

Heading to the airport so you can catch a flight that’s taking you to a wintertime ski destination should be filled with excitement. Instead, it can often be filled with worry and angst, due to hidden baggage fees at the airport mixed with the hassle of lugging around your loads of ski/snowboard equipment … This is where Ship Skis comes in.

Founded in 2014, Ship Skis delivers your skis, snowboards and luggage from your doorstep to your ski destination (with guaranteed on-time delivery).

“As avid skiers ourselves, we knew traveling with winter gear is a challenge,” Ship Skis CEO Nick Coleman tells ASN. “The amount of bags can add up quickly – especially when you’re with a group.”

All you need to do is schedule the pick up, print out the shipping label from your own computer, pack your gear (in a soft bag, hard case, or even a cardboard box), and Ship Skis takes care of the rest. Your gear will arrive when you need it there, ready for you to shred the mountain. Ship Skis has complimentary insurance, real-time tracking, and an on-time guarantee.

“Shipping your ski equipment and luggage before arriving at your destination is more convenient than traveling with them,” Coleman continues. “Our aim is to provide a seamless and hassle-free travel experience as soon as you place an order with us.”

This way, all you need to worry about is your endless turns, calculated risk and everything else that brought you to the mountain in the first place.

Check out the Ship Skis website to get all of your gear dialed in for your next winter adventure.

The Best Ski Tour Gear for Beginners

How Snowboarding Gave One Underprivileged Youth a Fresh Perspective on Life

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!