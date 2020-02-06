49 Degrees North Mountain Resort, WA

49º North is located in the Northeastern corner of Washington State, drawing visitors from nearby Spokane and Coeur d’Alene. The 2,325-acre resort spans across two peaks including three mountain bowls. The resort also offers Nordic skiing on a network of groomed trails. The first-come, first-served overnight camping is $10-20 per night, with six electrical hookup sites. Camping is only available when the resort is open Friday through Tuesday.

