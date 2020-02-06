Angel Fire Resort, NM

Located at a peak elevation of 10,677 feet, this New Mexico resort receives 210 inches of annual snowfall and offers 80-plus runs across 560 acres. In addition to great terrain, visitors can also experience the fun of winter tubing, sledding, Nordic skiing, and snowshoeing. Angel Fire operates a four-season luxury RV resort with all of the amenities including hot tubs and a beautiful clubhouse with views of the ski area. The resort runs a dedicated shuttle from the RV resort to the slopes of Angel Fire Resort.

