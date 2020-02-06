Brundage Mountain Resort, ID

Located in Central Idaho, Brundage Mountain offers 1,920 acres of skiing accessed by six lifts. The resort caters to all levels from the whimsical family fun zone of Beartopia to expert-only, lift-served backcountry terrain. Experienced skiers and snowboarders can also sign up for guided catskiing accessing 18,000 acres of untracked powder. The resort offers free RV parking in a designated lot for a maximum of seven nights, no hookups or services—it’s a rustic scenario, but perfect for purists.

