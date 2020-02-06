Crystal Mountain, WA

Located two hours outside of Seattle, Crystal is the largest ski resort in Washington, with 2,600 acres over 80 runs. On average, the resort receives 480 inches of annual snowfall across terrain that includes gentle groomed runs to challenging steeps and bowls, with access to expert backcountry terrain as well as weekend night skiing. Crystal Mountain describes its dedicated RV lot at the base as a “small mountain community.” The B-lot, as it’s known, features 60 RV slots with either 50- or 30-amp hookups at a rate of $40-50 per night. These sites are first-come, first-served through the winter, with the exception of major holidays, when reservations are required.

