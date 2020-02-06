Grand Targhee Resort, ID

Idaho’s Grand Targhee Resort is just over the pass from the destination resort of Jackson Hole, but with 500 inches of annual snowfall and 2,602 acres of terrain, it’s no less of a worthy destination.

Overnight self-contained RV parking is $22 per night with a seven-night maximum stay, facilities are limited, but note that the Village offers nightlife and dining at the Branding Iron restaurant. Roll out of your slopeside bed and take advantage of the early tracks program, with guided lift-accessed riding before the lifts open to the general public.

