Your Guide to Prime Winter Camping in Ski Resort Parking Lots Across the West

Hoodoo Ski Area, OR

This central Oregon ski area sits atop the summit of Santiam Pass. Despite a modest 800 acres of skiable terrain, the resort packs in 34 runs and five lifts, with excellent night skiing and a loyal following of dedicated skiers. The resort offers 32 RV sites with electrical hookups, plus 24-hour facilities including restrooms and showers. Hoodoo accepts reservations for both the hookup sites and for non-hookup sites ranging from $10-45 per night. The resort is open for skiing and snowboarding Thursday through Monday.

