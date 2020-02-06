Hoodoo Ski Area, OR

This central Oregon ski area sits atop the summit of Santiam Pass. Despite a modest 800 acres of skiable terrain, the resort packs in 34 runs and five lifts, with excellent night skiing and a loyal following of dedicated skiers. The resort offers 32 RV sites with electrical hookups, plus 24-hour facilities including restrooms and showers. Hoodoo accepts reservations for both the hookup sites and for non-hookup sites ranging from $10-45 per night. The resort is open for skiing and snowboarding Thursday through Monday.

