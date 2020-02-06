This 2,150-acre ski area—a mere 90 minutes from downtown Portland—sits on the southeast flank of Mount Hood at a peak elevation of 7,300 feet. The resort is known for its diverse and challenging terrain, offering accessible beginner and intermediate groomers as well as wild and rugged sidecountry terrain and incredible alpine views. Meadows offers 14 overnight RV spaces (no hookups or facilities) in a designated area in the main lot. These free sites are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Campers can stay for up to three consecutive nights within any five-night period. The resort also offers night skiing Wednesday through Sunday.

