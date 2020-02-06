Travel

Your Guide to Prime Winter Camping in Ski Resort Parking Lots Across the West

Mt. Bachelor RV
Mt. Bachelor, OR

At 4,318 skiable acres, Oregon’s Mount Bachelor logs in as the sixth-largest ski area in North America with a season that extends from Thanksgiving all the way to Memorial Day weekend. Bachelor is also a short drive from the craft beer and outdoor adventure-famous town of Bend, Oregon. The resort offers overnight RV parking with 24-hour facilities including showers available for $50-60 per night for the 20 electrical hookup spots or $20 per night for non-powered spots, all reserved online. Mount Bachelor is so dedicated to the camping culture, that it recently introduced a weeklong RendezVan camp vibes celebration to be held at the end of April.

 

