Mt. Bachelor, OR

At 4,318 skiable acres, Oregon’s Mount Bachelor logs in as the sixth-largest ski area in North America with a season that extends from Thanksgiving all the way to Memorial Day weekend. Bachelor is also a short drive from the craft beer and outdoor adventure-famous town of Bend, Oregon. The resort offers overnight RV parking with 24-hour facilities including showers available for $50-60 per night for the 20 electrical hookup spots or $20 per night for non-powered spots, all reserved online. Mount Bachelor is so dedicated to the camping culture, that it recently introduced a weeklong RendezVan camp vibes celebration to be held at the end of April.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!