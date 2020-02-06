Mt. Baker Ski Area is renowned for its steeps, its phenomenal 663 inches of annual snowfall and the incredible views of Mount Shuksan. The resort is located 30 miles from Bellingham, WA, near the Canadian border. Overnight camping is very popular at this remote resort. Preregistration for self-contained, hard-side vehicles is available by text, then pay and pick up permits on arrival. Stays are for a maximum of seven nights. Restrooms are available 24/7 in both of the available lots.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!