Schweitzer Mountain Resort, ID

Schweitzer, located in Northern Idaho, offers 2,900 skiable acres across 92 trails, plus open bowl and tree skiing. The amenities at this independent resort might surprise you, with twilight and Nordic skiing as well as a village center that includes a kids’ activity center, a spa, theater, and restaurants. Self-contained RV camping (non-hookup) is offered for $20 per night with a maximum three-night stay. Overnight visitors must register with a parking attendant in the main Gateway Lot, which is both slopeside and within walking distance of the lively village.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!