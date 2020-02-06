Stevens Pass, WA

Stevens Pass is 80 miles northeast of Settle, the resort receives 460 inches of snowfall annually across 1,125 acres of skiable terrain including family-friendly runs on the front side and the challenging black diamonds of Mill Valley on the backside. The resort is located just off Highway 2 passing over the Cascade Range, with an entire RV lot set aside for winter campers. The large lot includes 27 40-foot RV spaces and 33 30-foot RV spaces available for $49 per night by reservation only. In addition to a lively après-ski scene in the lot, visitors can also take advantage of night skiing and the free kids’ sledding and tubing area.

