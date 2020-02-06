Whitefish Mountain Resort, MT

This northern Rockies resort is located in the northwest corner of Montana, only 25 miles east of Glacier National Park. The resort offers 3,000 acres of skiing and snowboarding with over 320 inches of annual snowfall. Camping is offered year-round for RVs and trailers for a maximum stay of three days for $15 per day. These dry camp spots are limited and availability is first-come, first-served.

BONUS: The resort offers night skiing on weekends and holidays!

