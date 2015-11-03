Located in Jeffersonsville, in northern Vermont, Smuggler's Notch has three interconnected mountains — the Madonna, the Sterling, and the Morse — spread out over 1,000 acres of trails and wooded glades. In other words, the Smuggs, as it's called, is perfect for skiers of all abilities and all ages. There's everything from beginner-friendly Sir Henry's run, which hosts the ski school Cookie Race for kids every week, to the only triple black diamond in the East, the Black Hole Trail, which plunges through a steep glade just below the main lift. Full day lift tickets are $72, and it's only $56 for every additional day added to the pass upon purchase. Kids five and under ski for free.

Where to Stay: Located only nine minutes away, the Sterling Ridge Resort offers log cabins that have a fully equipped kitchens, comfortable living rooms, covered porches, and a outdoor grill.

Inside Tip: When it snows, you can snag first tracks on Saturday mornings by hitching a ride in the resort's snowcat to the top of Madonna Mountain. It's well worth the $49 pass.

SNOW REPORT: Where to Ski Now in New England