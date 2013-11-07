



When Toyota asked snowboarder Travis Rice and his DC Shoes teammates Iikka Backstrom and Devun Walsh to come up with their “Toyota Tacoma Dream Build,” they didn’t waste any time throwing together their ultimate wish list. Naturally, because Travis isn’t your typical snowboarder, everyone knew his wish list would be extensive. The decorated X Games athlete and star of hit movies such as “Art of Flight” has a few needs that stretch a little beyond the ordinary, and he wanted to be sure to they were all met.

The boys had just over 30 days to pimp their ride, and on Tuesday they revealed the results of their effort at the SEMA auto show in Las Vegas. At first glance it doesn’t look as if they left anything out.

For starters, this thing was built to go into the backcountry, and stay there if need be. There’s an ARB Series III Rooftop Tent on top of the cab that makes it a great camping vehicle. The back is equipped with a custom drop-in ramp, which makes it much easier to get big stuff like snowmobiles up and down. Of course, because these guys are always chasing fresh powder, there’s a Meyer Drive Pro snowplow on the front, a KC HiLites 40-inch LED light bar for nighttime blizzard driving, and all the appropriate tools fit nicely into its Jobox bed box.

It comes with some nice comfort features as well, including a vented hanger/dryer, interior boot/glove dryers, AC outlets, and, oh, don’t forget the iPad mini with Bluetooth integration to a factory head unit, JBL amps, and SCOSCHE BoomBottle wireless speakers.

Word on the street is the boys will be taking this to Mammoth Mountain, California, straight after the SEMA show to start putting all these features to the test, joined by the crew from Snowboarder magazine. No word yet on whether Travis will allow any of those Snowboarder mag slobs to eat in his new rig.

Travis wasn’t the only action sports athlete who got a crack at this game. Freeskiing Olympic hopeful Simon Dumont and his Oakley team got to build their dream ski 4Runner. BMX star Drew Bezanson joined the Skullcandy squad to build what they’re calling a “Crusher Corolla.” And motocross stars Justin Brayton and Josh Grant of Joe Gibbs Racing built their “Let’s Go Moto Tundra.”

