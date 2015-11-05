As one of the four mountains in the Aspen chain (which also includes Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands, and Buttermilk), Snowmass is the one to base yourself at for a bit of solitude and a lot of space. With 3,332 acres of terrain, it’s larger than all three of its sister resorts combined, and has more vertical drop than any other ski resort in the country (4,400 feet). With a much friendlier pitch than, say, Aspen Mountain, Snowmass definitely also has more wide-open cruisers than its neighbors, but serious skiers and boarders will still find what they’re looking for in places like the East Wall, especially with the help of the new High Alpine quad, which accesses extreme hike-to terrain further up and overlooked glades below. Lift tickets are $139.

Where to Stay: Snowmass feels delightfully removed from the Aspen scene. And with the addition of the new high-design Viceroy Hotel, you can have your own little slice of ski-in-ski-out glamor, without the annoying guestlists.

Insider Tip: Locals take the Village Express lift to hit secret stashes under the Campground run, over 1,400 feet of vertical, stuffed with soft moguls, open glades, and hidden pockets of leftover powder.

